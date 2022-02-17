Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of First Solar worth $921,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in First Solar by 24.1% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First Solar by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in First Solar by 247.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,803 shares of company stock worth $174,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.80.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

