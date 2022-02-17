Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $869,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Shares of DG stock opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

