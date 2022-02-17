Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,353,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.90% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $1,251,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $244.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

