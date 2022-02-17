Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,516,541 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,424,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,516,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 11.92% of Genpact worth $1,065,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 26.9% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

G stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

