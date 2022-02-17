Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $300.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.
NYSE:BURL opened at $229.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.70. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $206.70 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
