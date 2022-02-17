Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $300.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

NYSE:BURL opened at $229.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.70. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $206.70 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

