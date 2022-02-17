Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,453,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,360.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 157,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

NYSE:WFC opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

