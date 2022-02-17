Wells Fargo & Company Trims Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price to $188.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.71.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.31 and a 200 day moving average of $163.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

