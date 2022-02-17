Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Welltower by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Welltower stock opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.