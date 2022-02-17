Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $81.16, but opened at $84.11. Welltower shares last traded at $83.41, with a volume of 21,708 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

