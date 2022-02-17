WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $170.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.50. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

