WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $170.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.
Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.50. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
