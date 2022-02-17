West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.65 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,751 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

