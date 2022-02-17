Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,201. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

