Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 21.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of IGI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,549. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

