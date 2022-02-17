Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 21.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of IGI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,549. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $23.76.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
