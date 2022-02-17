Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,044 shares of company stock worth $314,130. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

