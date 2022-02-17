Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WAB traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.66. 77,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

