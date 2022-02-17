Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Short Interest Update

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,513,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 2,149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,891.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTSHF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westshore Terminals Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.