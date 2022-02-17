Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 13.5% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s stock price traded up 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 144,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,328,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

