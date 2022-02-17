Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 1,696 Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSAA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 561,748 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 101.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 26.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 883,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,275 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 11.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 50.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSAA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

