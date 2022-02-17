Whitebox Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPCA. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 58,180 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the third quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 14.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

NYSE:WPCA opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.