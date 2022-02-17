Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,612,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,497,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,075,000.

NASDAQ BNIXU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

