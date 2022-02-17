Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,612,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,497,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,075,000.
NASDAQ BNIXU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $10.50.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bannix Acquisition (BNIXU)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU).
Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.