Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a C$12.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.81.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.99. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$9.66.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,533,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,355,406.60. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,640 shares of company stock valued at $535,232.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

