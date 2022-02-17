Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a C$12.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.81.
Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.99. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$9.66.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
See Also
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.