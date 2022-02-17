WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after acquiring an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

