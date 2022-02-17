Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Down 2%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL)’s stock price fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. 34,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 14,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$31.83 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.
Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)
