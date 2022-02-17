Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $18.33 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $280.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $18,518,862. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.89.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

