Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 19,679 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,769,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after buying an additional 102,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,779,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.69. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.49 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

