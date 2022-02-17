Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 658,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:WOR opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

