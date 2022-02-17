Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

NYSE:WH opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

