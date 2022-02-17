Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.28-$3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.280-$3.400 EPS.

WH traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.44. 1,126,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.33.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

