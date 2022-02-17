Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS.

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,746 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,834 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

