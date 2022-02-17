XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 537,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,176,113. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 7.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. XPeng has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. Research analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in XPeng by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,565,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,768,000 after purchasing an additional 365,315 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 90,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.