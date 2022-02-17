XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,805 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. 43,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

