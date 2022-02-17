XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $336,228.92

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 77.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $336,228.92 and $115.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00217424 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00123976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00025762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.00 or 0.07115957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

