Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $45.18

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.18, but opened at $49.48. Yandex shares last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 129,838 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on YNDX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Get Yandex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 1,233.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,559 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Yandex by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 625,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,108 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Yandex by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 937,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,713,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Yandex by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Yandex by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.