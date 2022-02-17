Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $45.18

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.18, but opened at $49.48. Yandex shares last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 129,838 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on YNDX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.
The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35.
About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
