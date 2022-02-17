Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) & Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) Head to Head Review

Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Human Pheromone Sciences and Yatsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yatsen has a consensus price target of $21.15, indicating a potential upside of 1,238.61%. Given Yatsen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A Yatsen -41.35% -35.40% -28.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Yatsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yatsen $802.02 million 0.88 -$411.92 million ($0.89) -1.78

Human Pheromone Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen.

Risk and Volatility

Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Human Pheromone Sciences beats Yatsen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

