Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Young Boys Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $52,635.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.27 or 0.07073996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,249.31 or 1.00268273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00049438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

