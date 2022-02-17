Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

