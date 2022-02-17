Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.78) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aura Biosciences.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) EPS for the quarter.

AURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $21,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,625. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.