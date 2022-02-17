Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 361,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,028. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.