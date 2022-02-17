Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report $180.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.64 million and the lowest is $180.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $173.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $771.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.70 million to $780.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $859.15 million, with estimates ranging from $820.56 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,830 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

