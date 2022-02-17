Zacks: Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Brokerages predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.64 billion and the lowest is $7.50 billion. Danaher reported sales of $6.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $30.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,582. The stock has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

