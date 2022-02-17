Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $2.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Landstar System reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

LSTR stock opened at $154.38 on Monday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Landstar System by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

