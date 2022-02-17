Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $2.74 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Landstar System reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

LSTR stock opened at $154.38 on Monday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Landstar System by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.