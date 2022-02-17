Zacks: Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report sales of $5.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $20.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $20.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.46 billion to $21.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,473. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $131.76 and a twelve month high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

