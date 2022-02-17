Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.33. Cabot posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 248,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 484,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

