Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.25. GameStop posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GME. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GME traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,798. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $348.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.08.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

