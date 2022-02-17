Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gray Television.
GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Gray Television stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,259. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
