Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gray Television by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gray Television by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,259. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.