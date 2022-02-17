Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Announce $4.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce earnings of $4.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85. KLA posted earnings of $3.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $20.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.16 to $21.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $24.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.09 to $25.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $385.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.