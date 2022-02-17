Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16).

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIV. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,964. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

