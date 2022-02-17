Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.77. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,634 shares of company stock worth $5,694,719 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.54. 776,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,931. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.32 and a 200-day moving average of $316.42.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.