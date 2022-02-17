Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFLT. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 152,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,387. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $515.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,949,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.