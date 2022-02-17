Zacks: Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.21. UFP Industries posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. FMR LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 421.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,102,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,735,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

